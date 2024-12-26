Divide the company and conquer
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Why do big companies break their businesses into separate entities? Plus, helmet innovation and property tax hikes.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
How much can Americans spend? Check the money supply.
M1 and M2 figure into consumption and inflation and can be used as a policy lever by the Federal Reserve.
Despite a GOP-controlled Congress, tax reform might still be an uphill battle
Between campaign promises and concerns about the deficit, updating the tax code in 2025 will be no easy feat.
Corporations are riding a trend: spinning off units into public companies
Parts of companies can be worth more on their own. Spinoffs are happening in quickly changing industries, like cable TV and package delivery.
Sharp property tax increases shock residents of south suburban Chicago
The sudden rise in property taxes in Chicago’s south suburbs is due in part to commercial disinvestment and a shrinking tax base, experts say.
Soon, we'll be chatting about a new buzzword: "agentic AI"
Companies are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence agents to perform some of the complex tasks once assigned to humans.
Music from the episode
Chicago Falcon The Budos Band
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
Adventure Monster rally
All the Stars (with SZA) Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Busy Earnin' Jungle
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer