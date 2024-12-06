Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

ABOUT SHOW
Cyclical, secular, seasonal
Dec 5, 2024

Cyclical, secular, seasonal

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
It's a labor-filled day. Plus, bitcoin miners are having a great run right now — at the expense of lots, and lots, of energy.

Segments From this episode

Job gains solid in evergreen industries this year, sluggish in cyclical

by Justin Ho
Dec 5, 2024
"Secular" sectors like health care and education, which are less economically sensitive, have been responsible for a lot of hiring.
The Department of Labor will report on the job market Friday, revealing which sectors created the most jobs in November.
J. David Ake/Getty Images
Modest but steady wage gains may continue into the new year

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 5, 2024
Hourly earnings have hovered at 4% annually. That's not an inflation threat, but some workers say their income can't keep up with their costs.
Wages are in a sweet spot that outpaces inflation but doesn't stoke it, says economist Dean Baker.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Bitcoin's latest surge is great for miners — not so much for the environment

by Matt Levin
Dec 5, 2024
The companies whose transactions create bitcoin do well when the currency is up, but need more energy to keep going.
A bitcoin mining plant in Niagara Falls, New York.
Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images
After 40 years at Montana mall, manager prepares to say goodbye

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Dec 5, 2024
The Butte Plaza Mall is in its last holiday shopping season before new owners take over. "It's time to change," says manager Alana Ferko.
On Black Friday, "everybody hit their numbers," said Butte Plaza Mall manager Alana Ferko. New owners plan to make substantial changes at the property.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
How seasonal workers get one Vermont retailer through the holiday season

by Henry Epp
Dec 5, 2024
Some of the temps have been coming back every year for decades.
Dakin Farm in Ferrisburgh, Vermont, hires about 120 seasonal workers each holiday season to pack gift boxes that are shipped all around the country.
Henry Epp/Marketplace
Heat pumps cut home-based carbon emissions. But the market is a bit cold.

by Caleigh Wells
Dec 5, 2024
They're more efficient than gas and oil heat and better for the climate. But they're not cost-effective where electricity is expensive.
Nathan Willcox switched to heat pumps after getting a home heating oil bill for $1,320.
Courtesy Willcox
Music from the episode

I GOT YOU Twice
Magnetism Vacationer
Perfect Circle Nujabes
Kiss Me More Doja Cat
400 Lux Lorde

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

