Credit keeps consumers consuming
Of course retail sales were up in December — credit card debt hit an all-time high. Plus, lawyers prep for Trump 2.0.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post about retail sales, Biden’s economic legacy, inflation and more.
Housing starts jumped in December
Multifamily housing was a big part of the increase. But there is still high demand for single-family homes.
Consumers bolster spending figures but carry more debt
December sales figures showed spending was strong, but more consumers are using credit cards and buy now, pay later programs to finance purchases.
Why the history genre is big business right now
Books, newsletters and podcasts about the past, including "The Rest Is History," are popular and profitable, explains journalist Will Dunn.
Activist groups prepare for legal battles during Trump 2.0
As the incoming team develops executive orders and initiatives, critics are hiring staff and reviewing lessons of the first term.
