Credit keeps consumers consuming
Jan 17, 2025

Credit keeps consumers consuming

Anna Barclay/Getty Images
Of course retail sales were up in December — credit card debt hit an all-time high. Plus, lawyers prep for Trump 2.0.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post about retail sales, Biden’s economic legacy, inflation and more.

Housing starts jumped in December

by Justin Ho
Jan 17, 2025
Multifamily housing was a big part of the increase. But there is still high demand for single-family homes.
There's still plenty of demand for single-family homes despite high prices and mortgage rates.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Consumers bolster spending figures but carry more debt

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 17, 2025
December sales figures showed spending was strong, but more consumers are using credit cards and buy now, pay later programs to finance purchases.
As retail spending remains steady, consumers are taking on more debt through use of credit cards and buy now, pay later programs.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Why the history genre is big business right now

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jan 17, 2025
Books, newsletters and podcasts about the past, including "The Rest Is History," are popular and profitable, explains journalist Will Dunn.
The past has become more popular in media like books, podcasts and newsletters.
georgeclerk/Getty Images
Trump's Second Term

Activist groups prepare for legal battles during Trump 2.0

by Kimberly Adams
Jan 17, 2025
As the incoming team develops executive orders and initiatives, critics are hiring staff and reviewing lessons of the first term.
A view of the U.S. Capitol, where Donald Trump's second inauguration will take place. The ACLU and other organizations are readying legal strategies to oppose policies they consider harmful.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

875 Dollars De Lux
The Medium Toro y Mui, Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Big Break Ensemble Entendu
Long Lost Lord Huron
A Tune For Jack Lemon Jelly

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

