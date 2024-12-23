Shelf LifeAdventures in HousingTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Consumer confidence has been taxed
Dec 23, 2024

Dec 23, 2024
Consumer confidence dipped this month, thanks to the specter of tariffs. Plus, more Americans are volunteering after a pandemic-induced lull.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Segments From this episode

Why the U.S. is investigating the Chinese chip industry

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 23, 2024
The Biden administration's probe into trade practices would open the door to tariffs on Chinese chips and the products that use them.
The Chinese government has given out subsidized loans and grants to domestic chipmakers.
Getty Images
Asheville tea maker is “working hard to stay optimistic” after hurricane

by Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Dec 23, 2024
Jessie Dean, owner of Asheville Tea Company, has sold out of her Christmas blends but is still waiting for affordable loans to rebuild.
Here's why consumer confidence dipped in December

by Caleigh Wells
Dec 23, 2024
Confidence was expected to continue to rise. Consumers cite inflation, politics and tariffs as factors they see influencing the economy.
Inflation beat out politics on the list of economic influencers in The Conference Board's December survey. Tariffs are one thing consumers are newly worried about.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Congress fixed a Social Security problem for government retirees. It won't be cheap.

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 23, 2024
About 3 million retirees would get full benefits in addition to pensions. As a result, Social Security could hit insolvency earlier.
Then-Social Security Commissioner Martin O'Malley testifies before the Senate in September.
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
More people are volunteering again after a big pandemic drop

by Samantha Fields
Dec 23, 2024
Nearly 76 million Americans volunteered in 2023, up from about 60 million in 2021, a survey from AmeriCorps and the Census Bureau says.
With a shorter holiday sales season, this shop owner noticed a difference in sales

by Sofia Terenzio

Ashley Morken, owner of Unglued in Fargo, North Dakota, checks in to talk about how the holiday sales season has been shaping up for her gift store.

Music from the episode

"Pingpxng" Yin Yin
"Sweet Berry Wine" Blue Wednesday
"Cirrus" Bonobo
"City Music" Kevin Morby

