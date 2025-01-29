Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Cents and sensitivity
Jan 29, 2025

Cents and sensitivity

Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Why did mortgage rates rise in the second half of 2024 even though the Fed made multiple interest rate cuts?

Segments From this episode

How the economy responds to Fed decisions is ... complicated

by Matt Levin
Jan 29, 2025
When the Fed cuts interest rates, people expect mortgage rates to also go down. But in 2024, the opposite happened.
This week, Fed Chair Jay Powell announced the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates as-is.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
The Age of Work

In Crossville, Tennessee, higher living costs are a “hard pill” to swallow

by Kai Ryssdal , Nela Richardson and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 29, 2025
Two community outposts in the town of Crossville aim to ease the stresses of seniors on fixed incomes.
The Save a Lot grocery store in Crossville, Tennessee, offers discount shopping for seniors five days a week.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
For this customs broker, trade policy is still "wait and see"

by Sean McHenry

For Gretchen Blough, a customs broker in Erie, Pennsylvania, business is “a little bit of confusion mixed in with a lot of answering questions for customers that we really can’t answer.”

Music from the episode

"The Vice Yard" Orgone
"Scenic Drive" Poolside
"My Only Swerving" El Ten Eleven

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

