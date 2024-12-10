Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Can the grid take the heat?
Dec 9, 2024

Can the grid take the heat?

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Another key question is whether electricity demand growth will reverse clean energy progress. Plus, will Trump's tariffs affect monetary policy?

Segments From this episode

Consumers think inflation will slow … eventually

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 9, 2024
Consumers tend to overestimate where inflation will be, but if you look at their expectations three years from now, they believe it will slow down.
Consumers are optimistic about other aspects of their economic future, like the stock market and wage growth.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Will new tariffs affect monetary policy? For now, it's wait-and-see

by Kristin Schwab and Sean McHenry
Dec 9, 2024
Carola Binder, an economist at the University of Texas at Austin, explains why tariffs might cause prices to rise, but they doesn't necessarily mean the Fed will get involved right off the bat.
Imported cars parked at the Port of Los Angeles.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The advertising world is changing fast — mergers can help firms stay ahead of the curve

by Elizabeth Trovall
Dec 9, 2024
Omnicom says its acquisition of rival Interpublic Group makes it well positioned to grow under the “new era of marketing."
The rise of AI and social media have disrupted the advertising industry. Omnicom hopes its merger with IPG will keep the company ahead of the curve.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Content creator claims copycat

by Kristin Schwab and Nicholas Guiang
Dec 9, 2024
TikTok creators are trying to draw the line between innocent similarity and outright copyright infringement.
Product and lifestyle influencers do big business on TikTok. Hoping to protect her content rights, one creator turned to the courts.
Getty Images
How the humble filing cabinet revolutionized data storage

by Sarah Leeson
Dec 9, 2024
"It was promoted as giving your office an automatic memory," said Craig Robertson, an expert on filing cabinets. "People were surprisingly excited by it."
The filing cabinet allowed offices to move from bound books to loose paper.
Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Desafinado" Quincy Jones
"A Little Piano" DJ Mitsu the Beats
"Karma" Taylor Swift
"Espresso" Sabrina Carpenter
"City Slicker" J-Walk

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

