Can the grid take the heat?
Another key question is whether electricity demand growth will reverse clean energy progress. Plus, will Trump's tariffs affect monetary policy?
Segments From this episode
Consumers think inflation will slow … eventually
Consumers tend to overestimate where inflation will be, but if you look at their expectations three years from now, they believe it will slow down.
Will new tariffs affect monetary policy? For now, it's wait-and-see
Carola Binder, an economist at the University of Texas at Austin, explains why tariffs might cause prices to rise, but they doesn't necessarily mean the Fed will get involved right off the bat.
The advertising world is changing fast — mergers can help firms stay ahead of the curve
Omnicom says its acquisition of rival Interpublic Group makes it well positioned to grow under the “new era of marketing."
Content creator claims copycat
TikTok creators are trying to draw the line between innocent similarity and outright copyright infringement.
How the humble filing cabinet revolutionized data storage
"It was promoted as giving your office an automatic memory," said Craig Robertson, an expert on filing cabinets. "People were surprisingly excited by it."
