Buy in bulk and on credit
Jan 22, 2025

Buy in bulk and on credit

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
That's the recipe for the consumer spending-driven economy. Plus, wildfire relief donations and executive order mumbo jumbo.

Segments From this episode

Procter & Gamble says higher volume, not prices, lifted sales

by Henry Epp
Jan 22, 2025
The company says its 3% sales increase came in part through customers buying bigger packs of things at Costco and other club stores.
Consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble saw a 3% jump in year-over-year sales, which it said is due to more consumers buying in bulk.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Consumers are still strong, despite rising debt delinquencies

by Justin Ho
Jan 22, 2025
Though many households are faltering on credit card and auto loan payments, wealthier Americans are keeping the spending metrics robust.
Wealthier consumers are lifting the U.S. economy's healthy spending metrics.
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Immigration is tied to food security, farmer says, and food security is tied to national security

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Jan 22, 2025
Patrick Smith of Loftus Ranches relies on temporary workers to tend his crops. Immigration policy has broad impact, he says.
Patrick Smith grows apples and hops at Loftus Ranches in Yakima, Washington.
Courtesy Loftus Ranches
Los Angeles Wildfires

What’s the best way to help LA fire victims? Think before you donate.

by Jill Replogle
Jan 22, 2025
Used clothing is an especially unwieldy gift for aid groups and disaster victims.
Fire victims pick up diapers and browse toiletries at the Pasadena-Sierra Madre YMCA on Friday.
Jill Replogle/LAist
Trump's Second Term

After a flurry of panic, White House narrows IRA funding restrictions in prior executive order

by Kimberly Adams
Jan 22, 2025
The Office of Management and Budget clarified that the EO limits disbursements for climate-related projects, like EV charger infrastructure. Other funding can keep flowing, if agencies check in first.
Trump's vague executive order caused chaos in the Federal Highway Administration; the office shut down disbursements for things like road and bridge work, out of an abundance of caution that the order applied to them.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Art collective owner on the road to recovery after hurricane devastation

by Sofia Terenzio

When Hurricane Helene hit late September, Hannah Burnisky, owner of Cold Mountain Art Collective in Canton, North Carolina, had to shut her doors. Now, she’s making plans to reopen by spring.

Music from the episode

Hell N Back Bakar
Running Around Goth Babe
TWO OF US Mocky
Hot In The Shade Poolside
Touching Realness K-DEF

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

