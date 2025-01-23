Buy in bulk and on credit
That's the recipe for the consumer spending-driven economy. Plus, wildfire relief donations and executive order mumbo jumbo.
Procter & Gamble says higher volume, not prices, lifted sales
The company says its 3% sales increase came in part through customers buying bigger packs of things at Costco and other club stores.
Consumers are still strong, despite rising debt delinquencies
Though many households are faltering on credit card and auto loan payments, wealthier Americans are keeping the spending metrics robust.
Immigration is tied to food security, farmer says, and food security is tied to national security
Patrick Smith of Loftus Ranches relies on temporary workers to tend his crops. Immigration policy has broad impact, he says.
What’s the best way to help LA fire victims? Think before you donate.
Used clothing is an especially unwieldy gift for aid groups and disaster victims.
After a flurry of panic, White House narrows IRA funding restrictions in prior executive order
The Office of Management and Budget clarified that the EO limits disbursements for climate-related projects, like EV charger infrastructure. Other funding can keep flowing, if agencies check in first.
Art collective owner on the road to recovery after hurricane devastation
When Hurricane Helene hit late September, Hannah Burnisky, owner of Cold Mountain Art Collective in Canton, North Carolina, had to shut her doors. Now, she’s making plans to reopen by spring.
