Bird flu spreads its wings
Mar 3, 2025

Moises Avila/AFP via Getty Images
Public health experts say the government should bolster incentives for farmers and farmworkers to test for and report cases of the virus.

Mixed data for manufacturing this month suggests uncertainty

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 3, 2025
S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index went up – and the Institute for Supply Management’s went down in February, as firms anticipate tariffs.
Many manufacturers are taking a "wait and see" approach to the imminent tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and Chinese goods.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
National Debt

What if the U.S. just deleted government spending from GDP?

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 3, 2025
Government spending is tied up with consumer and business spending. Not reporting it as part of GDP would breach global accounting standards.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, at right, proposed removing government spending from gross domestic product reports.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Soybean research program, a “win-win-win,” is a victim of USAID cuts

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
Mar 3, 2025
The Soybean Innovation Lab addressed poverty in sub-Saharan Africa, but it was also “a huge opportunity” for U.S. growers, says Peter Goldsmith of the University of Illinois.
Transitioning other countries over to soybeans as a primary source of oil is good for American farmers and international trade.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Two-thirds of Americans have been victims of fraud or a scam, survey finds

by Caleigh Wells
Mar 3, 2025
Nearly three-quarters of respondents who said they're taking measures to protect themselves have been targeted.
A third of Americans said they were targeted in the past year.
monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images
Bird flu is spreading on farms. What's being done to prevent it?

by Samantha Fields
Mar 3, 2025
The Biden administration spent upwards of $2 billion on bird flu monitoring and prevention. Trump's administration just announced another billion. Where is it money going?
"Allowing this virus to spread unchecked is just not an option,” says Jennifer Nuzzo of Brown’s Pandemic Center about bird flu.
Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
Some artists are embracing AI

by Meghan McCarty Carino and Jack Shields
Mar 3, 2025
New text-to-image generative AI tools raise ethical and economic questions for working artists. But some see new business opportunities.
Some artists use Adobe AI tools to speed up edits to graphic design projects. The design software company trained its AI on licensed images only.
Horacio Villalobos-Corbis/Getty Images
