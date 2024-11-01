Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Big Tech trust-busting
Nov 1, 2024

Big Tech trust-busting

Jessica Persson/AFP via Getty Images
So far, anti-monopoly watchdogs have found that breaking up is hard to do. Plus, the boom in temp staffing didn't last long.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Nela Richardson at ADP and Courtenay Brown at Axios about the October jobs report and more.

Why are companies hiring fewer temps?

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 1, 2024
After hitting a peak in March 2022, the temp industry has come back down to earth.
A labor shortage has squeezed a significant portion of temp work out of the job market.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Lessons from the Big Tech breakup that never happened

by Matt Levin
Nov 1, 2024
Google is facing a federal antitrust challenge. Microsoft endured similar scrutiny and came out in one piece.
Attorney General Merrick Garland discusses the Department of Justice's antitrust allegations against Google in January 2023, with his remarks shown on screen.
Getty Images
California is hoping its latest plastic bag ban will actually work

by Caleigh Wells
Nov 1, 2024
The old law had a loophole that resulted in a rise in plastic grocery bag waste. A new law aims to fix that.
California’s first single-use plastic bag ban resulted in stores switching to bags that were thick enough to reuse 125 times. A lot of recyclers can’t process those.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

Hurricane Helene ruined her business, but she finds hope in community and a PB&J

by Sofia Terenzio
Nov 1, 2024
Hannah Burnisky, owner of Cold Mountain Art Collective, talks about how the hurricane destroyed her business and how she plans to rebuild.
Hannah Burnisky stands in front of her business, Cold Mountain Art Collective, before the water receded.
Courtesy Hannah Burnisky
Music from the episode

"When the Night is Over" Lord Huron
"People Everywhere (Still Alive)" Khruangbin
"Lost" Frank Ocean
"lost In florence" 417se, racheasf, Retrib

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

