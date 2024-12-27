Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

As goes productivity, so goes wages. Right?
Dec 27, 2024

Dec 27, 2024

Dec 27, 2024
Not quite. We'll explain — with classical music. Plus, the trade deficit.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kimberly Adams

Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams talks retail, consumer sentiment, and more with Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post.

Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say

by Henry Epp
Dec 27, 2024
Sales of U.S. services to other countries help to redress the balance, along with foreign institutions that invest in the American stock market and debt.
The U.S. trade deficit in goods means that Americans are buying more things from other countries than what they are selling to other countries.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Take a hike!

by Sarah Leeson

Lisa Peña, owner of Urban Hikes Kansas City, tells us how business has been of late.

What 18th century music can teach us about the 21st century economy

by Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 27, 2024
An economic concept known as the Baumol effect helps explain wage increases in industries immune to technological change.
Sheet music for Handel’s Messiah, which was written in the 1740s. It takes musicians today the same skill and time to play this piece as when it was written — productivity has not changed.
Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
Tech program for refugees opens doors to careers in a growing industry

by Marlon Hyde
Dec 27, 2024
The free Atlanta-based program provides hands-on experience with software development and artificial intelligence.
Ref Code is a free coding bootcamp led by software engineers that teaches refugees how to code and other tech skills.
Matthew Pearson/WABE
Music from the episode

Mist on Glass Harkin
Tangerine Beach Fossils
Smile Meditation Vulfpeck
Natural Green Blazo

