All these sellers, but where are the buyers?
Feb 17, 2025

All these sellers, but where are the buyers?

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Home listings in January hit a high not seen since 2020, but demand is low. Plus, a typewriter repair shop shutters and seniors move into a housing co-op.

Segments From this episode

With listings up and demand down, 2025 is off to a rough start for housing

by Samantha Fields
Feb 17, 2025
Economic uncertainty has combined with a persistent lack of affordability to chill the housing market.
Long-hesitant sellers are finally putting their homes on the market, but potential buyers who are uncertain about their economic futures aren't ready to make offers.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Global electricity demand to grow 4% a year through 2027, IEA says

by Elizabeth Trovall
Feb 17, 2025
Emerging economies will account for 85% of the growth. Data centers and electric vehicles will also boost demand in richer countries.
Many countries are turning to renewables and nuclear energy to meet their electric power needs. Above, solar panels in Kolkata, India.
Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images
When colleges close, communities take the biggest hit

by Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Feb 17, 2025
Colleges provide economic and social benefits for their surrounding communities.
When a college closes, it can have a biog impact on its community. "They're cultural magnets. They are points of pride," said Karin Fischer at the Chronicle of Higher Education.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

For a Minnesota couple, moving into a senior housing co-op made aging in place feasible

by Sarah Leeson
Feb 17, 2025
"It's like we're back in our dorm in college," said Kirsten Harrison, a resident of a senior housing community in Minnesota.
Kirsten Harrison has a view of the Twin Cities from her two-bedroom unit in the 55+ housing cooperative that she and her husband moved into in Golden Valley, Minnesota.
Photo credit: Kirsten Harrison
FEMA's 50% elevation rule forces tough choices in flood-prone communities

by Carlyle Calhoun
Feb 17, 2025
The rule is designed to stop the cycle of flood damage, but it's leading to opposite outcomes in two Louisiana towns.
A house in Mandeville, Louisiana, in the middle of an elevation project. Elevating just a small home costs around $150,000.
Carlyle Calhoun
After more than 50 years, a beloved Boston-area typewriter shop is closing its doors

by Sarah Leeson
Feb 17, 2025
Ever since Tom Furrier, owner of Cambridge Typewriter, announced that he's retiring at the end of March, the shop has been flooded with customers.
Tom Furrier, the owner of Cambridge Typewriter, sits in the shop amidst dozens of typewriters waiting to be fixed.
Sarah Leeson/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Midnight Khurangbin, Leon Bridges
I'm a Rock Jitwam
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
Plate Richard Houghten

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

