All these sellers, but where are the buyers?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Home listings in January hit a high not seen since 2020, but demand is low. Plus, a typewriter repair shop shutters and seniors move into a housing co-op.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
With listings up and demand down, 2025 is off to a rough start for housing
Economic uncertainty has combined with a persistent lack of affordability to chill the housing market.
Global electricity demand to grow 4% a year through 2027, IEA says
Emerging economies will account for 85% of the growth. Data centers and electric vehicles will also boost demand in richer countries.
When colleges close, communities take the biggest hit
Colleges provide economic and social benefits for their surrounding communities.
For a Minnesota couple, moving into a senior housing co-op made aging in place feasible
"It's like we're back in our dorm in college," said Kirsten Harrison, a resident of a senior housing community in Minnesota.
FEMA's 50% elevation rule forces tough choices in flood-prone communities
The rule is designed to stop the cycle of flood damage, but it's leading to opposite outcomes in two Louisiana towns.
After more than 50 years, a beloved Boston-area typewriter shop is closing its doors
Ever since Tom Furrier, owner of Cambridge Typewriter, announced that he's retiring at the end of March, the shop has been flooded with customers.
Music from the episode
Midnight Khurangbin, Leon Bridges
I'm a Rock Jitwam
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
Plate Richard Houghten
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer