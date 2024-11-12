A tale of 3 Q3s
Concert tickets, electric vehicle rentals and home renovation goods had very different summers.
If Home Depot is a bellwether, the economy's not too bad
The home improvement retailer's third-quarter sales came in higher than expected, but the company is seeing caution among consumers.
Hertz earnings hit by wariness over EVs
Some car renters, used to gas vehicles, don’t know how to charge electric vehicles or how much they'll cost to rent.
Why are Americans splurging on live music?
Concert promoter Live Nation told investors it had its most active summer season ever, with profits from its concert division up 39% year over year.
Billions are spent on housing after disasters. Why does recovery take so long?
Federal funding doesn't become available for rebuilding efforts until an average of two years after a storm, one study showed.
A shift toward townhouses could address some of America's housing woes
Medium-density housing is cheaper than traditional homes and might be a better fit for today's American family, says columnist Heather Long.
Neurodivergent actor juggles many roles, lives their passion
Eliana Marianes of Atlanta has 12 jobs, all related to acting. The creative life "brings out the best in me as a person and as an artist."
