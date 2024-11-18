Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

A more equal nation?
Nov 18, 2024

A more equal nation?

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Has the gap between the wealthiest and poorest Americans shrunk since the pandemic started? It depends how you measure.

Segments From this episode

Why the U.S. dollar is strengthening

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 18, 2024
The dollar has appreciated almost 3% since the presidential election. In general, it’s because investors can make more money with dollars.
Investors want U.S. dollars because they can make more money with them than other currencies.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
As winter holidays loom, retailers prepare for cautious holiday spending

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 18, 2024
The earlier, deeper discounts could mean retailers are a bit anxious.
Some retailers are already offering Black Friday discounts.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
The secrets of Walmart's success? Groceries, low prices and a popular e-commerce platform.

by Caleigh Wells
Nov 18, 2024
Walmart's Q3 earnings should be good, analysts say. The retail giant has executed effectively in multiple areas.
Walmart's grocery business has contributed to its earnings strength.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
How economic inequality has and hasn't changed since the pandemic

by Matt Levin
Nov 18, 2024
From 2019 to 2022, total U.S. household wealth grew 25%., but there's lots of evidence that Americans are disenchanted with this economy.
Post-pandemic wealth inequality hasn't been what Wall Street expected.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

PIMP Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band
Samui Sunrise Saib
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
Chameleon Sunday Arc De Soliel
Panorama Mome

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

