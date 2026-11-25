Prediction markets can make gambling on the weather feel new, but people have actually been doing it for centuries. Rutgers historian Jamie Pietruska is writing a book on the history of weather gambling, and traces its history from Chicago saloons to today’s online prediction markets. Pietruska worries about how this new way of weather betting casualizes catastrophe.

“People can bet on hurricanes, on earthquakes, pandemics, you know, just as readily as they're betting on when will Taylor Swift release her next album? Who will win the Super Bowl?” she said. “What does it say if that becomes entertainment? If that becomes normalized?”

In this episode of “How We Survive,” host Amy Scott sits down with Pietruska to learn about weather betting’s sordid history and how today’s prediction markets could feed climate fatalism.

To better understand prediction markets, Amy also talks to Paul Sieczka, a Chicago-area meteorologist and storm chaser who says he has made nearly $30,000 in weather and climate markets. To get firsthand experience, Sieczka strategizes with Amy on the tornado market in the U.S. Tune in to find out what she learns.