When you sell ice cream, the weather is everything. At 28 Wishes in downtown Los Angeles, co-owner Jason Jiang said a heat wave over 100 degrees keeps customers at home, and a cool spell in the 70s can cut sales by 20% to 30%. Nobody sells an insurance policy against a slow day like that, so Jiang and his brother came up with their own fix: betting on the weather on Kalshi.

Jiang said the bets have brought in a couple thousand dollars a month since June, enough to cover a good chunk of the rent. “This is like almost our opportunity for insurance,” he said.

In this episode of “How We Survive,” host Amy Scott visits 28 Wishes for a scoop of matcha Oreo ice cream and a lesson in weather trading. Then, she stops by a Native-owned farm outside San Diego, where back-to-back heat waves wiped out the crops, and an online produce marketplace is now placing bets on the farm’s behalf — with very different outcomes than the ice cream store.

Small businesses like these are part of a fast-growing market for weather wagers, with prediction sites now offering bets on everything from tomorrow’s high temperature to where a hurricane will make landfall. Proponents say these markets could become a serious way to hedge climate risk, but critics see something closer to gambling with a better marketing story.

“It’s a rigged game, and there’s no one protecting you,” said Corey Frayer of the Consumer Federation of America.

So are prediction markets the new insurance, or just another opportunity to gamble? Check out the episode to learn more.