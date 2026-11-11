"How We Survive" dives into the disaster economy starting Nov. 18

Where there’s crisis, there’s potential for profit. The climate crisis is no different.

On this season of “How We Survive,” we’re exploring the disaster economy. From prediction markets where bettors can make a buck off the weather and even hedge against climate risk, to insurance companies making record profits, and the ballooning disaster restoration industry, we’re finding out who’s making money from the increase in extreme weather and what it mean for climate progress.

Join us for the new season starting Nov. 18.