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Million Bazillion

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Season 11Episode 1Sep 29, 2026

What is shrinkflation?

Bridget and Ryan try to find the answer, but they come up a little short.

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What is shrinkflation?
Binglin Hu

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It’s a new season of “Million Bazillion” and listener Noah wants to know, what is shrinkflation? When Ryan notices his favorite pita chip snack is shrinking, he, Bridget and a talking pita chip put on their detective hats and head to a food factory to get to the bottom of the shrinking snack mystery. That’s where they learn about the ways some businesses deal with rising prices and discover shrinking isn’t just for snacks!

two drawings of a pot of potatoes being sliced into a bag of chips, green text says spot the difference at the top
Binglin Hu

Tips for grown-ups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After listening to the episode, try out these related conversation starters with your kids:

  1. Do you think you've noticed an example of shrinkflation in real life? What was it?

  2. What’s something that gets worse as it gets smaller? Is there anything that gets better when it shrinks?

  3. If you had your own business, and the things you needed to make your product got more expensive, what would you do?

  4. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: Would you rather have your favorite snack stay the same size and cost more money, or get smaller and cost the same?

Tip Jar

Want to keep the learning going? Start here:

  • Listen to this “Million Bazillion” episode about inflation to learn what happens when the price of everything goes up.

  • Then, check out this “Million Bazillion Academy” lesson on inflation for a more interactive learning experience. And, while you’re there, enroll in the full course to help your kids build a better understanding of how the economy works, one lesson at a time.

  • Grownups, if you’d like to show your kiddo how to spot sneaky price increases, check out this “Marketplace” story about shrinkflation.

  • Most people notice shrinkflation at the grocery store. That’s where you might also notice a price difference between name brands and store brands as we uncovered in this episode of “Million Bazillion.”

Gimme 5

We love hearing from you! If you have a money joke, poem or question you’d like Bridget and Ryan, to answer, send it our way using this online form.

The Team

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