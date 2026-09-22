"Million Bazillion" Season 11 is almost here!

Hello Million Bazillionaires, we’ve got a new season of “Million Bazillion” coming your way on September 29th!

Get ready to follow Bridget and Ryan as they meet new characters on their adventures to answer your questions about money. This season, our hosts will encounter an eerily chipper robot while figuring out how AI companies make money, a talking Pita Chip with a shrinkflation mystery, and a renaissance fair wizard who wizens them on how companies get on the stock market. Plus, Bridget and Ryan roll the dice at game night to illuminate just what on earth a credit score is, and how it works.

New episodes drop every Tuesday starting September 29th. Listen to a sneak peek above, get caught up on any episodes you may have missed and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.

Don’t forget to sign up for the “Million Bazillion” newsletter and tipsheet so you never miss an episode and get access to episode extras, including conversation starters for grownups and kids.