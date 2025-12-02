The human story behind a digital time capsule

If you could send a message to yourself, 20 years into the future, what would you say? On today’s show, Scientific American’s editor-in-chief David Ewalt joins Kimberly to share how he built an e-mail time capsule two decades ago and how human relationships kept the project alive despite the challenges of a rapidly changing technology and media landscape.

