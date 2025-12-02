Marketplace®

Episode 1497Dec 2, 2025

The human story behind a digital time capsule

In 2005, Forbes sent hundreds of thousands of emails to the future. In an era of digital rot, they pulled it off.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If you could send a message to yourself, 20 years into the future, what would you say? On today’s show, Scientific American’s editor-in-chief David Ewalt joins Kimberly to share how he built an e-mail time capsule two decades ago and how human relationships kept the project alive despite the challenges of a rapidly changing technology and media landscape.

Here’s the article we talked about today:

