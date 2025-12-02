Marketplace®
Daily business news and economic stories
Menu
Shows
Support Us
Newsletters
Sign in
Search
Donate
Close
Subscribe:
Apple
Spotify
Amazon
RSS
Dec 2, 2025
A sign investors think the economy will remain strong
Today: what corporate bond spreads tell us and why OPEC is keeping oil production flat.
Play
Listen Now
Save
Share
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Subscribe:
Apple
Spotify
Amazon
RSS
The Team
David Brancaccio
Host
Meredith Garretson Morbey
Supervising Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder
Senior Producer
Ariana Rosas
Producer
Erika Soderstrom
Associate Producer
Tamar Faggen
Assistant Producer
Ashley Rodriguez
Assistant Producer
Dylan Miettinen
Digital Producer
Rachel Brees
Audio Engineer
Tessa Bloch
Audio Engineer