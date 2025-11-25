How prediction markets are transforming sports betting

Business has been booming for the online sports betting industry. Prediction markets threw a curveball. On today’s show, sports betting industry writer and analyst Dustin Gouker joins Kimberly to explain how prediction markets are disrupting sports betting and the legal questions surrounding it. Plus, we’ll get into what it means to live in a world where you can bet on anything, anytime from your phone.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love hearing from you. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.