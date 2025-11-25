How prediction markets are transforming sports betting

Business has been booming for the online sports betting industry. Prediction markets threw a curveball. On today’s show, sports betting industry writer and analyst Dustin Gouker joins Kimberly to explain how prediction markets are disrupting sports betting and the legal questions surrounding it. Plus, we’ll get into what it means to live in a world where you can bet on anything, anytime from your phone.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"Why are sports betting companies getting into the prediction market?" from Marketplace
"FanDuel, DraftKings Leaving American Gaming Association" from The Closing Line
"From Kalshi to Polymarket to FanDuel, America Is One Giant Casino" from Business Insider
"What is Kalshi, the predictions market that’s attracted the NCAA’s attention?" from The Athletic
"The Sports-Betting Disaster" from The New Yorker
How to contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline
