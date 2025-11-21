Marketplace®

Episode 1492Nov 21, 2025

Cheers to hosting better parties this holiday season

Plus, are you team canned or homemade cranberry sauce?

filadendron/Getty Images

The holidays are just around the corner. And for many, it might mean being a guest at, or hosting, a friendsgiving get-together or other holiday party. Regardless of which side of the gathering you’re on, it can be stressful. But fret not! Casey Elsass, author of the book “What Can I Bring? Recipes to Help You Live Your Guest Life,” joins Kimberly from New York City to share tips on how to host and attend a great holiday party without breaking your bank account. Plus, we’ll play a round of This or That!

