Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Make Me Smart

Subscribe:

Episode 1491Nov 20, 2025

The COP without the U.S.

The White House did not send a formal delegation to this year’s U.N. climate conference.

Download
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) is greeted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at COP30.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) is greeted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at COP30.
PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe:

The United Nations’ climate summit, COP30, is underway in Brazil. But one country is notably absent: the United States. On today’s show, climate law expert Jennifer Haverkamp joins Kimberly to share her takeaways from COP30 so far and what the United States’ absence means for the future of global climate progress. Plus, the growing debate over whether climate finance should prioritize adapting to climate change or curbing fossil fuels.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love hearing from you. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The Team