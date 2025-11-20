The COP without the U.S.

The United Nations’ climate summit, COP30, is underway in Brazil. But one country is notably absent: the United States. On today’s show, climate law expert Jennifer Haverkamp joins Kimberly to share her takeaways from COP30 so far and what the United States’ absence means for the future of global climate progress. Plus, the growing debate over whether climate finance should prioritize adapting to climate change or curbing fossil fuels.
