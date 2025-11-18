Marketplace®
Daily business news and economic stories
Menu
Shows
Support Us
Newsletters
Sign in
Search
Donate
Close
Subscribe:
Apple
Spotify
Amazon
RSS
Nov 18, 2025
Google's CEO on the AI boom and potential bubble
From the BBC World Service: No firm is safe if the AI bubble pops, warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Play
Listen Now
Save
Share
Download
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Subscribe:
Apple
Spotify
Amazon
RSS
The Team
William Lee Adams
Host, BBC
Naomi Rainey
Producer, BBC
James Graham
Producer, BBC
Google's CEO on the AI boom and potential bubble