Is grass-fed beef more nutritious? How can I waste less food? Is insect protein tasty?

This season we have explored the vast landscape of food and agriculture solutions; from wild tech innovations, like cell-cultivated meat, to controversial ideas, like factory farms being key to feeding more people with less land. Along the way, we asked you all what questions you had about food, solutions and climate change, and you did not disappoint!

In this episode, we find answers to your most pressing questions, like whether grass-fed beef is more nutritious than grain-fed, if cell cultivated meat is considered an ultra-processed food, and we find out what’s going on with insect protein (of course, a taste test is involved).

Plus, check out our climavore-friendly cookbook. It’s got entries from host Amy Scott, “The Splendid Table” host Francis Lam, and Samin Nosrat, chef and author of “Salt Fat Acid Heat” and “Good Things.”