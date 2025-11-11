The rise of the "solo economy"

It’s Singles Day in China: a retail holiday that runs circles around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. By comparison, single Americans are an untapped market according to Peter McGraw, behavioral economist and host of the podcast “Solo: The Single Person’s Guide to a Remarkable Life.” But as the single population grows in the United States, will that change? We’ll get into it. Plus, the realities of the “singles tax.”
Here's everything we talked about today:
