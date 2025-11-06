Marketplace®

Episode 1485Nov 6, 2025

Quantum computing: What's all the hype about?

We’ll unpack the promise of quantum computing.

Quantum computing: What's all the hype about?
Quantum computing is still in an experimental phase, but tech companies say it could eventually have an enormous impact on the global economy. How long is that going to take? On today’s show, science journalist Dan Garisto joins Kimberly to break down the basics of quantum computing and why it could take many years for the technology to move out of the lab and into the real world.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

