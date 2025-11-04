Marketplace®

Million Bazillion

Season 9Episode 7Nov 4, 2025

Why do we have $2 bills if nobody uses them?

They’re real. But many are hiding in drawers and collections!

It’s Skimbleshanks’ birthday bash and Bridget and Ryan head to the two-dollar general store for party supplies. When they get back, they tackle Harper’s question about why $2 bills exist if nobody uses them. With a little help from two ghostly guests from history they discover why this rare bill still matters.

tales of the two dollar bill
Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions and conversation starters you can use with your kid listener to see how much they learned about the $2 bill:

  1. What do you think of a $2 bill? If you got one, would you save it or spend it?

  2. If you could create your own bill, how much would it be worth? And, who or what would you put on it?

  3. Why do you think people don’t use $2 bill very much?

  4. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: If you had to write a song about money, what would it sound like?

Tip Jar

For listeners who want to keep learning, we’ve got some ideas: 

  • Confused why we have pennies? Listen to this “Million Bazillion” episode!

  • Listen to this “Million Bazillion” episode to understand why money looks the way it does. Why are dollar bills green?

  • Check out this handy website to understand more about the $2 bill and its history.

  • Did you know you can buy uncut sheets of U.S. currency, including $2 bills?

Gimme 5!

Thanks for listening to this episode! We’re working on future seasons and would love to hear your kid’s money questions!

Record your Million Bazillionaire and send the audio using this online form and we just might include your kid in an upcoming episode!

This episode is sponsored by Greenlight. Sign up for Greenlight today at greenlight.com/million.


The Team

Thanks to our sponsors

NGPF

The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.

Greenlight

Greenlight is a debit card and money app for kids and teens. Through the Greenlight app, parents can transfer money, automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures (parents can invest on the platform too!) Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval. Our mission is to shine a light on the world of money for families and empower parents to raise financially-smart kids. We aim to create a world where every child grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, Greenlight serves 5 million+ parents and kids, helping them learn healthy financial habits, collectively save more than $350 million to-date and invest more than $20 million.

Sy Syms Foundation

The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.