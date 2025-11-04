Friends, foes and tariffs

President Donald Trump’s tariffs have rattled the global economy this year. That goes for both allies and adversaries of the United States. But the future of some of these tariffs hinge on the outcome of a Supreme Court case challenging their legality. On today’s show, Asma Khalid, co-host of “The Global Story” podcast from the BBC, joins Kimberly to explain what’s at stake. Plus, how international relationships are shifting in the Trump era.

