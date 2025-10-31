On today’s show, we’re talking about facing your financial fears, because it’s a scary time for many in this economy! Reema Khrais, host of “This Is Uncomfortable,” joins Kimberly to unpack the financial anxieties some of our listeners shared with us, from feeling behind on retirement savings to feeling uncertain about the economy future generations will inherit. Plus, we’ll play a spooky game!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"Financial Anxiety Is Rising. Here’s What You Can Do About It" from Bloomberg
"Your Professional Decline Is Coming (Much) Sooner Than You Think" from The Atlantic
"8 Things to Watch for the 2026 ACA Open Enrollment Period" from KFF
"People insured through their employers likely to see higher premiums in 2026" from Marketplace
"Government shutdown resources for federal employees" from Partnership for Public Service
VIDEO: ”Inkwo for When the Starving Return Official Trailer” from the National Film Board of Canada
"Halloween candy's getting lighter on the chocolate" from Marketplace
