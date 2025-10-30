Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Make Me Smart

Episode 1482Oct 30, 2025

How can we build a more resilient labor market?

Kimberly leads a panel discussion at Aspen Ideas: Economy attempting to answer that question.

Beyond Lip Service: Building a Resilient Labor Market, a discussion at Aspen Ideas: Economy. Oct. 21, 2025
Courtesy Aspen Ideas: Economy/Leigh Vogel

As big companies announce waves of layoffs, lots of workers are worried about AI coming for their jobs. On today’s show, we tune in to part of Kimberly’s recent panel discussion at Aspen Ideas: Economy. President of the AARP Foundation Claire Casey, 1Huddle founder and CEO Sam Caucci, and Union College of Union County New Jersey President Margaret McMenamin share their insights on building a more diverse and resilient labor market in the years ahead. Plus, we hear a listener’s recent win: sewing a historically-accurate dress to sport at the local Renaissance Faire. Nice stitching, Hannah!

Hannah Robbins at Renaissance Faire
Make Me Smart listener Hannah Robbins' recent win: sewing a historically-accurate medieval dress for her local Renaissance Faire
Courtesy of Robbins

Here’s everything we talked about today:

