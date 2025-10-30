How can we build a more resilient labor market?

As big companies announce waves of layoffs, lots of workers are worried about AI coming for their jobs. On today’s show, we tune in to part of Kimberly’s recent panel discussion at Aspen Ideas: Economy. President of the AARP Foundation Claire Casey, 1Huddle founder and CEO Sam Caucci, and Union College of Union County New Jersey President Margaret McMenamin share their insights on building a more diverse and resilient labor market in the years ahead. Plus, we hear a listener’s recent win: sewing a historically-accurate dress to sport at the local Renaissance Faire. Nice stitching, Hannah!

Make Me Smart listener Hannah Robbins' recent win: sewing a historically-accurate medieval dress for her local Renaissance Faire Courtesy of Robbins

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.