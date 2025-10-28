Marketplace®

It’s Day 28 of the government shutdown, and lawmakers still aren’t budging on the budget. But Congress faces key deadlines this week: Funds for assistance programs like SNAP could run out, and Americans may see their healthcare premiums skyrocket as open enrollment for Affordable Care Act plans begins Nov. 1. On today’s show, Kimberly unpacks what’s at stake with CQ Roll Call reporter Aris Folley. Plus, we’ll answer some of your questions along the way.

