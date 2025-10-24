Marketplace®

Oct 24, 2025

How do stocks make money? (Part 2)

A kid’s guide to investing in the stock market.

How do stocks make money? (Part 2)
In the previous episode of “Million Bazillion,” listener Aditya wanted to know all about the stock market, and how people make money from stocks. So what happens when a kid actually decides to try it out? Well, today we’re going to hear Joshua’s investing story, in his own words, and what happened when he decided to invest money in the stock market instead of keeping it in the bank. Don’t worry! He didn’t do it alone. His dad helped every step of the way, because investing is serious stuff and should always involve a trusted grownup!

This episode is sponsored by Greenlight. Sign up for Greenlight today at greenlight.com/million.

NGPF

The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.

Greenlight

Greenlight is a debit card and money app for kids and teens. Through the Greenlight app, parents can transfer money, automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures (parents can invest on the platform too!) Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval. Our mission is to shine a light on the world of money for families and empower parents to raise financially-smart kids. We aim to create a world where every child grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, Greenlight serves 5 million+ parents and kids, helping them learn healthy financial habits, collectively save more than $350 million to-date and invest more than $20 million.

Sy Syms Foundation

The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.