Episode 1479Oct 24, 2025

Chicago vs. ICE

Some Chicagoans are pushing back against an escalation in immigration raids.

Chicago has been going through it these days. The city has been a battleground for the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown and efforts to deploy the National Guard. On today’s show, Kimberly asks WBEZ’s Sasha-Ann Simons about what it’s like to be there now. And, we’ll get into more economic stories from the Windy City you should know about. Plus, we’ll play a game of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love hearing from you. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

