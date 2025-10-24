Chicago has been going through it these days. The city has been a battleground for the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown and efforts to deploy the National Guard. On today’s show, Kimberly asks WBEZ’s Sasha-Ann Simons about what it’s like to be there now. And, we’ll get into more economic stories from the Windy City you should know about. Plus, we’ll play a game of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"ICE Is Cracking Down on Chicago. Some Chicagoans Are Fighting Back." from The New York Times
"Local leaders react to ‘brutal escalation’ of immigration arrests in Little Village, Cicero" from WBEZ
"Judge’s order blocking National Guard deployment will remain in effect for now, but all eyes on Supreme Court" from WBEZ
"Coca-Cola taps mini cans and new flavors to spark a fizzling soda market" from Marketplace
"‘It’s PR, not the ER’: Gen Z is resisting the workplace emergency" The Washington Post
"Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Series Finale Officially Coming to Theaters, Despite Previous Statements" from The Hollywood Reporter
"Amazon Plans to Replace More Than Half a Million Jobs With Robots" from The New York Times
