The climate crisis has a lot to do with what we eat. That’s what the latest season of Marketplace’s climate solutions podcast “How We Survive” is all about. On today’s show, host Amy Scott joins Kimberly to share her big takeaways from the season. We’ll get into the business of cell cultivated meat and the tradeoffs that come with regenerative farming. Then, we’ll do some smiles. Plus, Kimberly’s PSA to use your fancy china!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.