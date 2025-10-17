Marketplace®

Episode 1476Oct 17, 2025

Make Me Smart: St. Louis Edition

Live in St. Louis, it’s Friday night!

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Today we’re taking a trip to Kimberly’s hometown: St. Louis, Missouri. St. Louis Public Radio’s politics correspondent Jason Rosenbaum joins Kimberly to break down the fights over Missouri’s congressional maps and voter-led ballot initiatives. And, we’ll get into how St. Louis is recovering from the historic tornado that swept through the city earlier this year. Plus, are you Half Full or Half Empty on St. Louis style pizza?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

