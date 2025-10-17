Marketplace®

Oct 17, 2025

Bytes: Week in Review — Instagram to limit content for teens, Walmart lands OpenAI deal, and Apple rebrands streaming service

Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at The Wall Street Journal, joins Marketplace’s Nova Safo on “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Cheng Xin/Getty Images

AppleTV+ ditches the plus in its name. Plus, Walmart announced an e-commerce deal with OpenAI so customers can shop through ChatGPT.

But first, Instagram announced what it called PG-13 settings for teen accounts. Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at the Wall Street Journal, to discuss all these topics and more.

