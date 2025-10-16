Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Make Me Smart

Episode 1475Oct 16, 2025

This labor market is ripe for job scams

Plus, the AI factor.

Yuliya Taba/Getty Images

In this rough labor market, job seekers are more vulnerable to scams. We’ve all seen those texts, right? The ones offering jobs with suspiciously high pay for suspiciously little work? On today’s show, Marketplace’s Kristin Schwab joins Kimberly to share what happened when she replied to one of these scam messages. Plus, why AI and the shift to remote work has fueled the rise in job scams.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Team

