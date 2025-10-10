Marketplace®

When Esmé noticed her dad suddenly staying home from work, she had questions. Her dad is one of the hundreds of thousands of workers sent home because of the government shutdown. But what is a government shutdown anyway? In today’s special bonus episode, we explain what’s going on.
We’re working on future seasons and would love to hear your kid’s money questions! Record your Million Bazillionaire and send the audio using this online form and we just might include your kid in an upcoming episode!
