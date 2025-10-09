Today we’re all getting smarter about some of the economic and political terms dominating the headlines these days. Terms like “authoritarianism” and “state capitalism” that have been hotly debated during the second Trump administration. Plus, “stagflation” and other vocabulary words our listeners have been curious about. With some help from experts, Kimberly breaks them all down.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"Why journalists are reluctant to call Trump an authoritarian – and why that matters for democracy" from The Conversation
"What do we call the Trump administration's economic interventions?" from Marketplace
"The U.S. Marches Toward State Capitalism With American Characteristics" from The Wall Street Journal
"Trump's Latest Trade Deals Raise More Questions Than Answers and Harm America’s Future" from the Center for American Progress
"Supreme Court Agrees to Review Trump’s Sprawling Tariffs" from The New York Times
"What Is Stagflation, What Causes It, and Why Is It Bad?" from Investopedia
"Are Donald Trump's tariffs the new sanctions?" from Stanford University
Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.