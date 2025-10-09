Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Episode 1472Oct 9, 2025

An economic vocab lesson for the Trump era

Class is in session. Take notes!

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Today we’re all getting smarter about some of the economic and political terms dominating the headlines these days. Terms like “authoritarianism” and “state capitalism” that have been hotly debated during the second Trump administration. Plus, “stagflation” and other vocabulary words our listeners have been curious about. With some help from experts, Kimberly breaks them all down.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

