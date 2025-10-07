Marketplace®

Season 9Episode 4Oct 7, 2025

Why is it called a bull market or a bear market?

We're joining forces with our friends at the Cozy Critters podcast to learn about the surprising connection between money and animals.

Binglin Hu

Bridget and Ryan are at the Podcast Hosts for Youths Sleepaway Camp, but Ryan just can’t fall asleep. That’s when they meet Dougie Pickles, host of the Cozy Critters sleepy time podcast, with a surprising bedtime trick. Together, they unpack the world where animals and money collide, learn what bull and bear markets are, and introduce us to a fishy little entrepreneur, all while soothing Ryan to sleep. Plus, what do you think is more expensive to feed, a tiger or an elephant?

Bears, Bulls and other animals in the economy
Binglin Hu

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions and conversation starters you can use with your kid listener to see how much they learned:

  1. Can you think of any other animal words or phrases people use when they talk about money?

  2. If you could talk to animals, how would you describe money to them?

  3. Would you rather let a penguin plan your vacation or take singing lessons from a humpback whale?

  4. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: If you had to put an animal in charge of the economy, what kind of animal should it be?

Tip Jar

For listeners who want to keep learning more, we’ve got some ideas: 

  • If you enjoyed today’s collab episode, check out the episode we did with our friends at Forever Ago about one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

  • Check out this fun resource for more information on bull and bear markets.

  • Still curious about the animal kingdom? Discover this interactive website and learn more about our furry friends through games, reading and hands-on activities.

  • Learn what it’s like to be a real life zoo keeper with this video.

  • Want more Dougie Pickles and Miss Meow Meow? Check out the Cozy Critters podcast here!

Gimme 5!

Thanks for listening to this episode! We’re working on future seasons and would love to hear which podcats you think we should collaborate with next. Let us know using this online form. We can’t wait to hear from you!

