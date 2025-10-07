The politicization of the National Guard

A growing list of U.S. cities are set to see National Guard troops in their communities as President Trump explores ways to deploy the military on American soil. But legal challenges are piling up. On today’s show, Kimberly talks with Patrick Eddington, senior fellow in homeland security and civil liberties at the Cato Institute, about the changing role of the National Guard and why Trump’s use of the Guard defies precedent.
