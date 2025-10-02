Marketplace®

Episode 1469Oct 2, 2025

Plus, the Trump factor.

Another budget breakdown. Why are we like this?
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Messy fights over funding the federal government have become all too familiar in American politics. Why are we like this? On the show today, The Brookings Institution’s Molly Reynolds joins Kimberly to explain how shutdowns became Congress’ political weapon of choice and why the federal budget process has gotten even more complicated under the Trump administration. Plus, we hear from you, our dear listeners.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

