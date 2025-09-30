Marketplace®

You had lots of travel related money questions! So, Bridget and Ryan are on a money mission. While racing through the airport, they get to the bottom of why stuff costs more at airports than at regular stores, how currency exchange works and where our money actually comes from. How does it travel from the U.S. Mint to our wallets? Cue the spy music!

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions and conversation starters you can use with your kid listener to see how much they learned:

Have you ever been somewhere and noticed that regular things like food are more expensive than you expected? How did your family respond? Pick a country and look up its currency. How much would you get for $1? What about $20? Then see what you could buy there with that. Do you think the whole world should use just one type of money? Why or why not? We’d love to hear what you think. Send us your answers using this online form. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: How would you describe money to someone who’s never heard of it?

Tip Jar

For listeners who want to keep learning, we’ve got some ideas:

Gimme 5!

Thanks for listening to this episode! We’re working on future seasons and would love to hear your kid’s money questions!

Record your Million Bazillionaire and send the audio using this online form and we just might include your kid in an upcoming episode!

