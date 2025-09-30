You had lots of travel related money questions! So, Bridget and Ryan are on a money mission. While racing through the airport, they get to the bottom of why stuff costs more at airports than at regular stores, how currency exchange works and where our money actually comes from. How does it travel from the U.S. Mint to our wallets? Cue the spy music!
After you listen to the episode, here are some questions and conversation starters you can use with your kid listener to see how much they learned:
Have you ever been somewhere and noticed that regular things like food are more expensive than you expected? How did your family respond?
Pick a country and look up its currency. How much would you get for $1? What about $20? Then see what you could buy there with that.
Do you think the whole world should use just one type of money? Why or why not? We’d love to hear what you think. Send us your answers using this online form.
*Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: How would you describe money to someone who’s never heard of it?
For listeners who want to keep learning, we’ve got some ideas:
Listen to this “Million Bazillion” episode to learn why countries have different currencies.
Learn how money is made in more detail with our episode all about the U.S mint.
For more on how currency exchange works, check out this fun video.
Loved all the questions and zippy answers in today’s episode? Then you’ll definitely want to hear our listener call-in episode.
Learn more about U.S. currency with these helpful resources at the online Currency Academy.
Thanks for listening to this episode! We’re working on future seasons and would love to hear your kid’s money questions!
Record your Million Bazillionaire and send the audio using this online form and we just might include your kid in an upcoming episode!
This episode is sponsored by Greenlight. Sign up for Greenlight today at greenlight.com/million.
The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
Greenlight is a debit card and money app for kids and teens. Through the Greenlight app, parents can transfer money, automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures (parents can invest on the platform too!) Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval. Our mission is to shine a light on the world of money for families and empower parents to raise financially-smart kids. We aim to create a world where every child grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, Greenlight serves 5 million+ parents and kids, helping them learn healthy financial habits, collectively save more than $350 million to-date and invest more than $20 million.
The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.