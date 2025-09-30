Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Make Me Smart

Subscribe:

Episode 1468Sep 30, 2025

Checking the pulse of the Las Vegas economy

A decline in international tourism is dragging on the Sin City economy.

Download
Checking the pulse of the Las Vegas economy
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe:

Las Vegas is facing a months long decline in tourism, partly due to fewer international visitors to the United States overall. So is Las Vegas dead? “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio went to find out. He joins Kimberly on the show today to share what he’s hearing from business owners and tourists about the city’s economic slump.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The Team