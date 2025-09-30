Checking the pulse of the Las Vegas economy

Las Vegas is facing a months long decline in tourism, partly due to fewer international visitors to the United States overall. So is Las Vegas dead? “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio went to find out. He joins Kimberly on the show today to share what he’s hearing from business owners and tourists about the city’s economic slump.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"Sin City tourism slump signals wider economic slowdown" from Axios
"An Empty Strip And Fewer Tips: Is Las Vegas In Trouble?" from Time
"Las Vegas is hurting as tourism drops. Are Canadians behind the Sin City slump?" from CBC News
The way forward is together! Step up and be one of 2,000 Marketplace Investors before our fundraiser ends Friday. Give now: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn