The climate crisis is an economic crisis (bonus episode)

We’re dropping into your feeds today to share this special bonus episode.

It’s a conversation between “How We Survive” host Amy Scott, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal and Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Elizabeth Kolbert.

We talk about how the accelerating climate crisis is creating economic disruption. We cover how much it’s really going to cost us — and where those expenses will show up.

We also get a peek into Kolbert’s forthcoming book, ”Life on a Little-Known Planet: Dispatches from a Changing World.” In this collection of her most influential essays, Kolbert takes readers around the globe, telling stories about caterpillars, whale conversations and the people trying to preserve our planet.

We also get into some of the solutions that are giving us hope right now.

This conversation was recorded live, over Zoom, in front of an audience. You can watch the webinar here.

