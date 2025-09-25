Marketplace®

Today we’re diving into the business of music. Trapital founder Dan Runcie joins Kimberly to explain what Anthropic’s recent copyright settlement with authors could mean for record labels who’ve sued AI companies, the “fair use” debates dominating the music industry, and why even the biggest stars are struggling to create chart-toppers these days. Plus, we’ll celebrate a win from one of our listeners.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"The Generative AI Music Sweepstakes" from Trapital
"Anthropic Agrees to Pay Authors at Least $1.5 Billion in AI Copyright Settlement" from Wired
"Labels Claim Suno Pirated Songs From YouTube in Bulked-Up AI Copyright Lawsuit" from Billboard
"YouTube copyright fight: Rick Beato warns UMG claims over short music clips could end his channel" from TechSpot
"Kneecap, Faye Webster & 400 Other Artists Remove Their Catalogs From Israel: ‘No Music for Genocide’" from Billboard
