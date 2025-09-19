Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Make Me Smart

Subscribe:

Episode 1462Sep 19, 2025

The aftermath of the Hyundai plant raid

Plus, have you seen oxtail prices lately?

Download
The aftermath of the Hyundai plant raid
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe:

On today’s show, Kimberly is joined by Marlon Hyde, business and economics reporter for WABE in Atlanta, to unpack the fallout of the massive ICE raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia in which hundreds of South Korean nationals were arrested. And, we’ll get into what Atlanta small business owners are worried about these days. (Spoiler: it’s tariffs.) Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The Team

The aftermath of the Hyundai plant raid