Marketplace®

Make Me Smart

Episode 1462Sep 18, 2025

Rep. Ayanna Pressley on the troubling rise in Black women's unemployment

The congresswoman said Black women are often a “canary in the coal mine” for the U.S. economy.

This week, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and made it clear that its attention is turning to the labor market. It’s showing cracks, particularly for Black workers. On the show today, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley joins Kimberly to discuss rising Black women’s unemployment in the United States and why she’s calling on the Fed to do something about it. Plus, Kimberly digs through your anime recs. Which ones have you seen?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley on the troubling rise in Black women's unemployment