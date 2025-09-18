This week, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and made it clear that its attention is turning to the labor market. It’s showing cracks, particularly for Black workers. On the show today, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley joins Kimberly to discuss rising Black women’s unemployment in the United States and why she’s calling on the Fed to do something about it. Plus, Kimberly digs through your anime recs. Which ones have you seen?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"Pressley urges Fed chair to address Black women's unemployment as the figure rises" from NBC News
"There are worrying signs buried in the August jobs report" from Marketplace
"Rising Unemployment Among Black Women Is a Bad Economic Sign" from Time
"Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle slays the U.S. box office with record-breaking debut" from Polygon
Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.