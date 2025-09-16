The latest retail sales data shows U.S. consumers are still spending it up, even in the face of higher tariff costs and a shaky labor market. Wealthier Americans are driving the trend, but a “culture of treats” might also play a role. Marketplace’s Kristin Schwab joins Kimberly to explain her theory. Plus, brands like Gap are pitching themselves to Gen Z by riffing on Y2K fashion. Are you onboard?
